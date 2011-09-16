PARIS, Sept 16 European shares rose early on Friday, adding to their rally following central bank action to boost liquidity and ahead of a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary and European finance ministers to discuss leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent at 941.38 points. The benchmark index has risen 7.3 percent since hitting a 2-year low on Tuesday in a rally marked by strong volumes, a bullish sign.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.4 percent at 2,185.45 points, breaking above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 1-13 drop.

Banks featured among the top gainers, with Societe Generale up 4.2 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) up 4.5 percent.

"The liquidity issues have been fixed in the short term, but it doesn't change Greece's solvency issues," Fabrice Cousté, head of CMC Markets France, said.

"We're still waiting to see what the IMF, the European Union and the ECB decide: further financial support for Greece or a planned default." (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)