LONDON, Sept 22 European shares fell sharply on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's warning of significant
risks to the already struggling economy and on data showing a
further contraction in China's manufacturing sector.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 2.5 percent at 895.32 points after
sliding 1.7 percent in the previous session. The index is down
20 percent this year on euro zone debt concerns and worries
about global economic growth.
"Apart from the political uncertainty, we have got a major
macroeconomic slowdown and that is putting a lot of pressure on
the markets. China has been one of those regions where growth
was still fairly strong. Now if we were to see a problem, that
would not be good for global equities," Klaus Wiener, chief
economist at Generali Investments, said.
"But I would be surprised to see markets moving into a panic
mode as fundamentally the situation is, by no means, comparable
to what we had in 2008. There is some strain on the interbank
market, but credit availability is still there and that should
help."
Miners came under severe pressure, with key base metals
prices falling 1.4 to 3.4 percent on worries about demand for
industrial metals. The European mining sector index fell
4.8 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)