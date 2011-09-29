LONDON, Sept 29 European shares fell on Thursday on worries about whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel would face dissent in her own party in a vote on new powers in rescue fund, potentially making further decision to resolve the eur zone debt crisis difficult.

There has been worries in Merkel's coalition about the costs of a Greek bailout and any dissent could dampen hopes that further votes like the second Greek rescue package will go through lawmaking process smoothly.

"There is going to be a lot of volatility until the German vote," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said. "It is widely expected to go through, the key is how much support Merkel gets in her own party."

"A weak German leader makes decision making very difficult, we need a unified front for the euro zone and any sign of weakness is going to jeopardize that."

By 0712 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.3 percent at 924.17 points after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session.

Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), however, rose 3.4 percent to be among the best performers after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer pretax profit topped expectations. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)