LONDON Oct 3 European shares fell sharply on Monday after Greek draft budget figures showed Greece would miss its deficit target this year and next, which might result the country in seeking more bailout fund from its international lenders.

However, other euro zone governments, faced with domestic opposition, may be unwilling to step in and fill the gap, raising the prospects that Greek bondholders, or financial institutions, would need to take a bigger haircut that the one earlier agreed.

Banks , down 3.7 percent, underperformed the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , illustrating the problem for financial institutions. Belgian and France finance ministers would meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of Dexia , whose shares lost 8.9 percent.

Among other top losers in the banking sector were BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole , down 7.7 and 6.1 percent, respectively.

By 0715 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.3 percent at 902.31 points, after losing nearly 17 percent in July-September, its biggest quarterly loss since late 2008.

"The fact that they are at least acknowledging the size of the problem as such that they need such a large package is a positive sign. Ultimately, Greece would need to see its debt write down by more and with that you need probably some kind of shoring up of the banking sector," said Alec Letchfield, chief investment officer at HSBC Asset Management.

"But the problem you'd then got is to get the 17 governments together to agree on something. It's very difficult to do that ... Until we get a bigger and better package coming through trading will remain volatile."

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)