* FTSEurofirst 300 +1.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 +1.2 pct
* Both indexes rise above key resistance levels
* Volatility index reverses August spike
* Further gains seen as valuations remain low
* Equity inflows seen for first time in 5 weeks -EPFR
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 17 European stocks rose early on
Monday, extending their brisk rally into a third week as
investors rush back into equities on mounting expectation of a
bold plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at next weekend's
European Union summit.
Cyclical mining shares led the gains, with BHP Billiton
up 2 percent, while BP surged 5.2 percent after
agreeing on cleanup costs with Anadarko , its partner in
the well that caused the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
At 0836 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.1 percent at 986.21 points, hitting a
10-week high and breaking above a major resistance level, the 50
percent retracement of the index's slump from late July to late
September.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.2 percent at 2,385.28 points, climbing above the 50
percent retracement of the nosedive of the past few months as
well as the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the fall from
the year's high hit in mid-February, sending a strong bullish
signal.
"This is a correction of the excessive retreat seen during
the summer. The worst-case scenario of debt defaults from many
euro zone countries or even of a break-up of the bloc that had
been priced in has been avoided," said Marc Touati, head of
economic research at Assya Global Equities.
"And this relief rally is not over, when you look at the
major gap between market capitalisations and shareholders'
equity."
Despite the brisk recovery rally, valuation ratios remain
very low, with the broad STOXX 600 index trading at 8.3
times 12-month forward earnings, while the index's average
price-to-book ratio is 1.12, the lowest since March 2009.
FEAR GAUGE DROPS
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main
fear gauge known as the VSTOXX index, tumbled to a 10-week low
on Monday, reversing a surge started in August amid fears that
Greece's debt troubles would spread to Italy and Spain.
The VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a
decline in shares on the Euro STOXX50 Index, was down 5.7
percent at 32.96, a level not seen since Aug. 4.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and
buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors'
appetite for risky assets such as stocks. The VSTOXX has dropped
45 percent since a peak hit on Aug. 9.
Banking stocks also rallied on Monday, with UniCredit
up 3 percent while BNP Paribas added 1.6
percent as investors brushed aside the bank's credit downgrade
by Standard & Poor's.
Bullish signs for stocks were also emerging from fund flow
data, with developed-market equity funds eking out net inflows
last week for the first time in five weeks, according to EPFR
Global.
"If you look at flows into ETFs, which allow investors to
express their changing sentiments with more immediacy than other
types of funds, optimists would appear to have the momentum,"
EPFR managing director Brad Durham said in a report.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by
Dominic Lau in London)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................
(Editing by Erica Billingham)