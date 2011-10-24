Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
LONDON Oct 24 European shares rose in early trade on Monday, on optimism that policymakers were closer to an agreement on measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, and after strong manufacturing data in China.
European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, though final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1.3 percent, after policymakers appeared to make progress on bank recapitalisation.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 981.96 points, after rising 2.5 percent on Friday, and notching up four weeks of gains.
However, some strategists remained sceptical and said gains might be short-lived.
"I would still be looking to sell into this rally, rather than believe that 'this time it's different' because it absolutely isn't," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.
"How much longer is going to take before they realise there is no solution to this (euro zone crisis) or least not one that doesn't involve a vast amount of money?"
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)
