LONDON Oct 25 European shares steadied on Tuesday as fresh political uncertainty overshadowed the run-up to a crucial meeting of euro zone leaders, which the market hopes will take a large step towards solving the region's two-year-old debt crisis.

A demand for signoff rights from German politicians on details of the plan, ahead of the Wednesday summit; combative comments from Italy's leader on the country's austerity reform plan and lack of agreement on changes to its pension system overnight all gave cause to take profits, traders said.

"Whilst official comments have stated that "good progress" is being made, behind the scenes things look a little shakier," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria said.

Helping cap equity losses, however, were some strong corporate results, with the likes of BG Group and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) both beating forecasts.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.1 percent at 987.91 points, after adding 1.1 percent in the previous session.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop)