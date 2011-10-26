(Refiles to amend headline)

LONDON Oct 26 European shares edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by earnings news, although investors remained cautious on concerns a summit of European Union leaders would not come up with a strong enough package of measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Disagreement remains on critical aspects of the potential deal ahead of the meeting, due to start later in the day, including how to give the currency bloc's bailout fund greater firepower.

"I'm convinced it's going to disappoint because they can't quite pull the rabbit out of the hat yet, though they will probably get something better over time. Markets will react badly," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages $4 billion.

At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 984.69 points, after falling 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Sweden's Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) rose 2.7 percent after reporting a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the third quarter on Wednesday, bucking a slowing economy by posting rising core lending income and lower loan losses.

