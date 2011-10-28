LONDON Oct 28 European shares extended the previous session's rally on Friday, with investors remaining buoyant by a deal struck by euro zone leaders early on Thursday to help end the bloc's two-year-old debt crisis.

Banking shares , which have been battered by the sovereign debt turmoil on concerns that a Greek default would result in steep losses for them and a possible banking crisis, advanced 0.7 percent, extending their 8.9 percent surge on Thursday. However, they remain down 23.5 percent this year.

By 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,021.67 points. The benchmark is up 10.6 percent so far this month and is on track for its biggest monthly rise since April 2009, though it is still down 9 percent for the year.

Edmund Shing, equity strategist at Barclays Capital, said equities were likely to recover further next week ahead of the G20 summit on Nov. 3 and 4 as investors would not want to bet against policymakers for now, though he advised investors not to chase the market to aggressively.

"The next key event is just in one week's time. Up until then, equities can probably make up further ground," Shing said.

"However, clearly at that point we need to see some newsflow, for instance, how the IMF can contribute to the EU bailout fund and more importanly how emerging market nations like China and Brazil can contribute to that."

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)