LONDON Nov 18 European shares fell in early trade on Friday, extending a decline from the previous session, on mounting worries that borrowing costs in several euro zone countries are at unsustainable levels.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 951.66 points, and is on course to fall more than 3 percent over the week, with high sovereign bond yields remaining a major focus for the market. Spanish yields hit a euro-era high at an auction on Thursday.

Stocks fell across the board, including the heavyweight banking sector among the losers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 0.6 percent, and has lost more than 36 percent in 2011, as banks take writedowns on exposure to euro zone peripheral debt.

"I'm surprised equities have not reacted even more strongly to what has happened in the bond markets," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages $4 billion.

"It has the hallmark of a classic liquidity crisis across Europe, where you see countries that perfectly solvent all of a sudden with yields that aren't based on any rational argument." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)