(Refiles to add Euro Zone banks index in paragraph 2, update quote)

LONDON Dec 6 European shares fell on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned it might downgrade 15 of the 17 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, if EU leaders can not come up with a solution to the region's debt crisis at Friday's summit.

Banks, a focus in the euro zone debt crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt, were amongst the main fallers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 1.1 percent and the STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone Banks index down 1.1 percent.

By 08183 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was 0.5 percent lower at 988.03 points after gaining 10.4 percent in the past week on hopes a plan was coming together to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

"S&P is just reminding everyone the problems are still there in the euro zone and it is going to have a real impact on these countries," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

"It is a reality check, but I do not think all the gains from last week will be given up as the market could think it (the S&P move) could push the euro zone into action." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)