LONDON Dec 7 European shares rose in
early trade on Thursday, as investors bet on a rate cut from the
European Central Bank and a bold plan at an EU summit to help
resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 995.18 points, near its
highest in more than five weeks.
Stocks rose across the board, with the heavyweight banking
sector among the biggest gainers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking
Index rose 1 percent.
The ECB is expected to cut rates to 1 percent and unveil a
new package of bank aid on Thursday, with markets also watching
for any hint it will intensify its bond buying support.
France and Germany are to sound out European leaders on
Thursday about their plan to defuse the euro zone's debt crisis,
which includes tougher budget discipline, eager to rally support
before a high-stakes EU summit.
Strategists said the market was also pricing in the ECB
starting quantitative easing.
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said
the market could fall 6 percent if the ECB did not indicate it
would print money and only "vague platitudes" emerged from the
summit.
"I can't see where a continuation of this rally is going to
come from," he said.
