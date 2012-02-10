(Repeats to attach to snaps)
LONDON Feb 10 European shares fell in
early trade on Friday, after euro zone finance ministers imposed
further conditions before approving a rescue package for Greece,
causing investors further anxiety about the region's debt
crisis.
Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on
economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but euro
zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary
seal of approval before providing the aid.
"We know they're (Greece) not going to be able to fulfill
the expectations and even if they do sign up for it they won't
be able to carry it out. It seems inevitable Greece is going to
go to a euro lite, or exit the euro altogether," said Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.
"As Greece moves towards a final resolution, you'll see some
nervousness, I don't think that's necessarily a reason to be
selling but you might sit on the sidelines and wait for the next
news to come through. Use the volatility."
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,066.73 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index,
exposed to the euro zone's sovereign debt, fell 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)