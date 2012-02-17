LONDON Feb 17 European shares rose on Friday to hit a six and a half month high as investors bet that Greece would sign a deal to secure a second bailout by Monday and thus avoid a messy default, which could have rippling effect in the financial markets.

Investor sentiment improved after euro zone officials said the finishing touches were being put on the bailout package, which would include a debt swap deal whereby the real value of bonds held by financial firms would fall by about 70 percent.

Banking stocks, whose movements have been closely correlated with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis due to their exposure to it, featured among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 1.3 percent.

"The market is remaining strong because of the reasonable news out of Greece, but generally investors are only trading for the short-term," Mark Foulds, head of equity sales at ETX Capital, said.

"They are being attracted by the more volatile sectors such as the banks which will do well if there is a second Greece bailout, although this could shift to the more defensive sectors if it does not happen."

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,083.21 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)