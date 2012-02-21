LONDON Feb 21 European shares slipped
back from near seven-month highs on Tuesday, with strategists
saying the focus would now turn to the bleak outlook for
Greece's economy after the country secured a bailout package and
averted a messy default.
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic
default in March after persuading private bondholders to take
greater losses and Athens to commit to deep cuts.
"We've dodged the iceberg. We haven't moved out of the ice
field. There are no plans for growth (in Greece)," said Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.
"Equities will find it difficult to make headway. Until we
can see a path to growth, there will be a draining away of the
confidence that was coming back into the market. People will
take a defensive posture in terms of stocks. We'll see a lot
more people just building up cash for the time being."
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,088.14 points.
Euro zone banks fell 0.3 percent, after a recent
strong run.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)