LONDON Feb 22 European shares were flat
in early trade on Wednesday, after upbeat manufacturing data
from China and France was offset by continued worries over
Greece's ability to undertake austerity measures.
At 0813 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,084.90 points. The index is up 27
percent from a 2011 low, hit in September.
"We think this rally is not necessarily over. European
valuations continue to discount a lot of negativity," said Guy
Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.
"But there will be a lot of focus for nine days on potential
execution risks for the measures that Greece needs to put in
place in order to receive the next tranche of the bailout."
France's manufacturing sector managed a marginal but
unexpected return to growth in February after six months of
contraction, suggesting greater economic resilience than seemed
likely a few months ago, although the services sector weakened
markedly.
PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's no. 2 car maker,
rose 8.3 percent after saying it was in talks over potential
cooperations and alliances but did not name its possible
partners, after media reports said it was in advanced
discussions with General Motors.
