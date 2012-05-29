* FTSEurofirst 300 ahead 0.6 pct
* Miners boosted by hopes for demand outlook
* Spain's IBEX underperforms again, off 0.6 pct
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 29 European equities rose on Tuesday
following a stronger showing in Asia, where the spotlight fell
on the possibility of further policy stimulus in China, although
fears over Spain's banks lent a cautious note.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 989.76
by 0816 GMT, having slipped into negative territory at Monday's
close, down 0.1 percent, on worry about the growing cost to
Spain's public purse of propping up the country's lenders.
Mining stocks rose sharply, up 2 percent on optimism
about a potential uptick in demand as investors speculated that
China, whose biggest export market is crisis-hit Europe, may
soon launch a stimulus programme to avoid a sharp slowdown.
"Eyes have now turned to China where stimulus by the
government is apparently imminent," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of
assets.
"The market continues to be driven by hope, more than by
reality. Staying on the sidelines for a bit seems the right
strategy," he said.
Spain's IBEX underperformed again, off 0.6 percent,
weighed down by banking heavyweights Santander and BBVA
, with struggling lender Bankia restating
2011 results on Monday to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss as the
government proposed putting sovereign debt into the lender.
Spanish 10-year bond yields remained at
elevated levels, just below 6.5 percent, keeping fears alive
that the country will no longer be able to afford to fund its
spending.
A level above 7 percent is widely seen as unsustainable and
could force Spain to seek an international bailout, as did
Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Questions over Greece's fate preyed on investors' minds
ahead of next month's election, although weekend polls which
showed pro-bailout parties gaining ground assuaged some fears
about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
"In the event of a Greek exit we see the market having a
sharp sell-off then rebound quickly as much of the bad news is
now priced in at current level," Atif Latif, director at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"The chief concern is now uncertainty and the lack of
information on how to best avoid wider contagion issues and to
maintain growth levels."
U.S. economic figures could help distract investors jaded by
worry about euro zone debt, with ADP, ISM and non-farm payrolls
highlights later in the week.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Catherine Evans)