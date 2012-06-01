* FTSEurofirst flat, after worst monthly loss since August

* Worries over Greece and Spain weigh on traders' minds

* Thin trading volumes ahead of U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT

LONDON, June 1 European shares made limited gains on Friday as lingering fears over the debt-ridden economies of Greece and Spain, which in May pushed major markets to their worst monthly loss since last August, weighed on investors' minds.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up by 0.1 percent to 973.97 points by 0730 GMT, with traders saying the index could fall back later.

"I'm pretty bearish. I'm not convinced we're going to hold these levels. I think we could go a lot lower," said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

Traders added that Germany's DAX had fallen below a key level which had previously supported it, accelerating a sell-off in the index which was down by 0.5 percent.

Central Markets senior trader Joe Neighbour said DAX futures , which were down 0.2 percent at 6,224.5 points, had fallen below the 6,225 support level, amid signs the euro zone crisis may be starting to have an impact on Europe's biggest economy.

"The DAX has broken down through a key level that was propping it up. Our bias would be for a bearish accelation," said Neighbour.

Investors were expected to hold off from taking major positions ahead of the publication at 1230 of the closely-watched U.S. employment report for May.

The data is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased 150,000, up from a paltry 115,000 in April. The U.S. unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 8.1 percent.

Trading volumes remained below average, indicating investors' unwillingness to go back into equities despite the recent sharp decline in stock markets due to the fears over the global economy.

Volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 index were at just 8 percent of their 90-day average, and at 6 percent of the 90-day average for the DAX. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Andrew Roche)