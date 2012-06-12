LONDON, June 12 European shares edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a strong performance from defensive as investors took the view that Spain's bank bailout will solve some but not all of the region's problems.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 984.25 points after opening lower. The index hit its highest since mid-May in the previous session before giving up most of the gains by the close.

"There is a lot of nervousness. It's (Spain bank bailout) a step in the right direction, but one can't rule out that more injections will be needed. Also, people don't know what the outcome of the elections in Greece would be," Ben Hauzenberger, fund manager at Zurich-based Swisscanto Asset Management, said.

"Probably defensive equities such as healthcare and consumer durables are a better place to be than financials," said Hauzenberger, whose company manages about 55 billion Swiss francs ($57 billion).

Shares traditionally seen as defensives were in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverages index rising 0.6 percent to become the top gainer. Utilities were up 0.5 percent.

($1 = 0.9600 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)