(Corrects volatility figure in 12th paragraph to 3.2 pct, not
32 pct)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5
* Poor Chinese, German data spur profit taking
* Fed stops short of announcing more quantitative easing
* Implied volatility falls as Greek exit risk recedes
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 21 European shares traded lower on
Thursday as investors cashed in on a four-day rally after the
U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of announcing a more
aggressive form of monetary stimulus and China and Germany
unveiled another batch of weak economic data.
The Fed extended an existing bond programme aimed at
bringing down long-term borrowing costs and stimulating growth,
a move the market had largely priced in, but held fire on a new
round of quantitative easing that some investors had hoped for.
"The rally that we have seen recently has been built on QE
expectations; you are obviously going to see a degree of profit
taking," said Ishaq Siddiqi, market strategist at ETX Capital.
"Yesterday we saw cyclicals taking more of a leg higher so
we're probably going to see a switch to the defensive side this
time around, and the basic resources sector is going to take the
hit on (the data from) China."
Basic resources shares were the worst performers as
they shed 2.8 percent after data from China, the world's largest
consumer of metals, showed its factory sector contracting for an
eighth straight month in June.
Domestic data also provided little cheer, with
worse-than-expected manufacturing numbers from Germany extending
a fall in the Dax to 0.9 percent.
ETX's Siddiqi said the only major catalyst for a possible
rebound would be better-than-expected demand at an auction of
Spanish debt on Thursday, in which borrowing costs are expected
to hit a new euro-era high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent at
1,007.12 points at 0751 GMT after hitting its highest closing
level since May 11 at 1,022.52 points on Wednesday.
The Euro STOXX50 fell 0.9 percent to 2,188.25 points, after
failing to break above a resistance level corresponding to its
50-day moving average in the previous session, showing momentum
behind the recent rally was faltering.
Struggling handset maker Nokia was among the top
fallers, declining 3.6 percent after the Finnish Prime Minister
Jyrki Katainen ruled out a government rescue for the group's
plunging shares.
Dutch telecom KPN was down 2.5 percent after it
failed to sell German unit E-Plus to Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC,
a move intended to ward off an unsolicited approach by Carlos
Slim just days before the Mexican tycoon's tender offer closes.
VOLATILITY EXTENDS FALL
Implied volatility on the index, a crude measure of investor
'fears' about future share price swings known as the VSTOXX
, was down 3.2 percent, reversing its traditional inverse
correlation with the underlying cash index.
The volatility gauge, which measures options on the Euro
STOXX 50, was down around 16 percent for the week, showing a
victory for pro-bailout parties at elections in Greece and the
formation of a government late on Wednesday had reassured the
market about the risk of an imminent Greek exit from the
euro.
This provided investors with an opportunity to buy options
at lower prices, Deutsche Bank said, adding that it recommended
using derivatives to position for a possible rebound of euro
zone blue chips.
"(At the money) implied vol has plummeted since the Greece
elections ... so given upcoming market catalysts we remain
buyers of options," its derivative strategists said in a note.
"Selecting the most appropriate upside squeeze trades remain
our preferred strategies."
