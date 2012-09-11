LONDON, Sept 11 European equities eased on
Tuesday, with investors taking profits on a rally to 13-month
highs on concerns about the strings that Germany may attach to
the eu r o zone bailout fund and the chance the U.S. may not
deliver widely-awaited stimulus.
The German Constitutional Court is expected to approve the
European Stability Mechanism on Wednesday. But the devil will be
in the detail - any conditions to limit Berlin's flexibility on
future rescues may lead to a delay in the European Central
Bank's new bond buying programme, which investors had cheered
last week as a step to bring down sovereign borrowing costs and
tackle the euro zone crisis.
Uncertainty also hangs over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy decision, due on Thursday. Markets are priced for fresh
stimulus while economists give only a 60 percent chance of a
third round of quantitative easing coming as soon as this week.
"There is a broad consensus that the (equities) rally has
really discounted all the good news that could come in the next
couple of weeks and the risks are really skewed to the
downside," said Peter Garnry, equities strategist at Saxo Bank.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at
1,099.68 points by 0702 GMT, retreating from a 13-month high of
1,113.22 set at the end of last week.