Bristol-Myers adds three directors in deal with Jana Partners
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it appointed three directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
LONDON, Sept 13 European shares dipped in early trade on Thursday, edging back further from the 14-month high hit in the previous session, with potential action from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the session needed to provide further support to prices.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,106.45 by 0709 GMT, after gaining 0.1 percent on Wednesday having at one stage hit its highest levels since early July 2011 after a top German court gave the green light for Europe's new bailout fund.
However, with the European Stability Mechanism ratified, the initial rally which followed the news waned as investors' attention shifted to the Fed's policy decision.
"Markets are probably getting too overexcited by all the positive developments, and certainly once some kind of disappointment shows up, they could react with a bit of a short retrenchment because they are to some degree overbought," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
The odds among economists polled by Reuters on a third round of bond buying from the Fed rose to 65 percent in August from 60 percent previously. Of the 51 who put the chances of QE3 at more than 50 percent, 39 predicted the Fed would act on Thursday following its two-day policy meeting.
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it appointed three directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
Feb 21 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher start on Tuesday on strengthening oil prices, as OPEC aims for deeper output cuts directed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the United States on Tuesday to keep an open mind on admitting skilled Indian workers, in comments that pushed back against Republican President Donald Trump's "America First" rhetoric on jobs.