LONDON, Sept 19 European shares rose on
Wednesday, with Japan's move to ease its monetary policy to
bolster the world's third-biggest economy allaying concerns
about global growth.
Japan boosted its asset purchase programme to support the
economy that faces weakening exports and fall-out from a
territorial dispute with China, following recent central bank
stimulus action in the United States and Europe.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5
percent at 1,117.54 points after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday
and 0.3 percent on Monday. The index, which climbed to a
14-month high on Friday on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
programmes, is up more than 11 percent so far this year.
"There have been some concerns with regards to China's
economic growth and its broader impact elsewhere. The fact that
the Japanese central bank is attempting to play its part is
certainly favourable," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"Investors are trying to remain generally defensively
oriented, but at the same time they are trying to give
themselves some exposure to the more cyclical areas, in case we
do see a more sustained economic recovery."
European auto shares, generally seen as cyclical
plays, were the top gainer, with the sector index rising 1.6
percent. The basic resources index was up 0.9 percent.