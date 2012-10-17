LONDON Oct 17 European shares rose for the
third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by Spanish banks and
the broader financial sector after a decision by ratings agency
Moody's to retain Spain's investment grade credit rating.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at
1,114.44 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50
rose 0.5 percent to 2,561.59 points. Euro zone banks,
meanwhile, were up 1.4 percent.
Late on Tuesday, credit rating agency Moody's affirmed
Spain's investment grade rating, assuaging widespread fears that
it could cut it to junk status.
The move lifted the shares of major banks, which are heavily
exposed to the euro zone debt crisis. Spain's IBEX stock
market rose 1.4 percent, outperforming regional peers, while
Spanish bank Santander gained 3 percent.