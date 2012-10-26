* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct
* 40 pct of European companies miss on earnings to date
* S&P Capital IQ sees more weakness for cyclicals
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 26 European equity markets eased on
Friday, weighed down by a fresh batch of gloomy corporate
outlooks with demand for everything from cars to building
materials hit by the euro zone crisis.
Results from global giants Apple and Amazon
undershot expectations overnight, while in Europe,
Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and
Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks.
So far, 40 percent of European companies have missed
third-quarter profit expectations, compared with around 30
percent in the United States, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
"The outlook is the basic problem, not so much the current
figures, but the uncertainty over the outlook. That is adding
pressure to the market right now," said Oliver Roth, head trader
at Close Brothers Seydler.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5 percent at
1,090.30 points by 0738 GMT, taking its losses for the week so
far to 1.9 percent.
Ericsson was the top faller, down 4.4 percent,
after posting a slightly smaller than expected 42 percent drop
in quarterly profit on shrinking margins, staying cautious on
outlook and announcing more cost cuts to cope with the global
economic slowdown.
"Consensus estimates for the DJ Stoxx 600 appeared to have
troughed in mid-September, with a slight upward revision to both
FY12 and FY13 forecasts, but this now looks like more of respite
as the downward revisions continue," Robert Quinn, chief
European equity strategist at S&P Capital IQ, said in a note.
"We expect further weakness in the results of cyclical
names."
Publicis brought more bad news for the
advertising sector -- seen as a bellwether for the global
economy -- reporting a marked slowdown in its organic growth in
the third quarter a day after rival WPP cut revenue
outlook.
Falling demand in Europe also prompted French building
materials group Saint-Gobain to warn that 2012 profits would
suffer more than previously expected, while car
maker Renault said volumes will fall short of last year's levels
after posting a 13 percent.
The protracted recession in the euro zone is also hurting
banks, prompting Standard & Poor's to cut the credit ratings of
several French banks including BNP Paribas, and put
others like Societe Generale and Credit Agricole
on negative outlook late on Thursday.
Shares in BNP dropped 3.3 percent and banks were the biggest
drag on the FTSEurofirst 300, taking 1.7 points off the index.