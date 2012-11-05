BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces second front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie mae announces second front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
LONDON Nov 5 European stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Monday as investors opted for safer havens ahead of the upcoming too-close-to-call presidential election in the United States.
By 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 shed 4.6 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,110.59, with investors hedging their bets after the index rose 1.6 percent last week, nearing the top of the recent trading range around 1,120.
"Tuesday's U.S. presidential election dominates the week's events," Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt, said.
"Re-election for Obama may be priced into the markets, as is some prospect of a compromise to delay the impact of the 'fiscal cliff'; with the Republicans retaining control of the House - although the outcome is not yet certain," he said.
Evidence investors were looking for protection ahead of the election came as the dollar index touched its highest level since central banks acted to support the global financial system in early September.
Among equities, food and beverage and healthcare outperformed broader market falls.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The new U.S. Federal Communications Commission chief will move to block broadband privacy rules, approved by the Obama administration, that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Corp.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion) and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.