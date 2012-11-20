Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 European shares edged lower on Tuesday, with the French CAC a core euro zone laggard after ratings agency Moody's issued a long-awaited downgrade of France's credit rating.
The cut was largely in the price, however, analysts said, adding that the previous session's sharp gains - when the FTSEurofirst 300 posted its biggest daily gain in 10 weeks - meant some were using it as a reason to take profits.
At 0811 GMT, France's CAC 40 was down 0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.3 percent lower at 1,088.66 points. It had surged 2.3 percent on Monday.
"It (the France downgrade) is disappointing and an indication that core Europe is suffering a bit. But the market has been talking about this for a while. It's just a knee-jerk reaction, and not a game changer," Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"We expect that by the year end, we will recover some of the losses we made over the last month and start the new year broadly in a positive trajectory. We like industrials, media, business services and banks, but don't like sectors such as food and beverages and luxury goods."
Moody's Investors Service downgraded France's sovereign rating by one notch to Aa1 from triple-A after the market close on Monday, citing the country's uncertain fiscal outlook as a result of its weakening economy. It followed a cut by peer Standard & Poor's in January and was widely expected.
Cyclical shares suffered, with banks down 0.9 percent and autos falling 0.6 percent.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.