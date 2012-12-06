(Corrects throughout to remove references to Nokia, which is
not trading on Thursday)
LONDON Dec 6 European shares climbed higher on
Thursday, helped by gains at Europe's leading aerospace firm
EADS after it finalised the overhaul of its shareholder
pact.
The stock was up nearly 7 percent in heavy volume that was
already at its 90-day daily average after less than an hour of
trade. EADS announced the deal after the close on Wednesday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
reached a 2012 high of 1,128.65 points earlier this week, rose
0.2 percent to 1,126.53 points. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 also rose 0.2 percent, to 2,595.69 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 tested its year high on Wednesday, a peak
at 2,611 points hit in March, before retreating, while Germany's
DAX, France's CAC 40 and the FTSEurofirst 300
have also all hit year highs this week.
However, Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said he
would still look to sell into any rallies, due to uncertainty
over U.S. budget talks and with some key indexes failing to
advance much beyond key peak levels.
Neighbour said he would look to sell the DAX while it
remained below the 7,500 point level, and the Euro STOXX 50
while that stayed below the 2,635 point level.
"We still feel that while we're treading beneath those
highs, we would still sell on strength," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Simon Jessop and
Nigel Stephenson)