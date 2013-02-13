BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
PARIS Feb 13 European shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday, near the top of a six-day trading range, with Societe Generale sinking 4 percent after the bank unveiled a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
At 0820 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,160.59 points. The intraday high since Feb. 5 is 1,162.77 points.
"We're in a lull right now, we've ran out of positive catalysts and the great rotation out of fixed income and into equities hasn't really started," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"I've stopped buying stocks for now, although I'm getting ready to buy call spreads to capture the rise when the market resumes its rally."
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)