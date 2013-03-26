BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Ophthotech- SEC Filing
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 26 European shares steadied on Tuesday, with some investors using the previous sessions' steep sell-off to buy back into the market, but uncertainties about the broader implications of the Cyprus bailout kept a lid on any gains.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,186.48 points by 0814 GMT .
"We hooked masses of selling yesterday afternoon, but in the absence of a 'bad news chaser', now we can have the quarter-end rally, so watch those new shorts being squeezed," said Justin Haque, broker at Hobart Capital Markets.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results