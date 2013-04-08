* Stock markets bounce back; banks, miners among top gainers
* Portugal bourse falls on court challenge to austerity cuts
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 rise 0.7 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 8 European shares clawed back some
of the previous session's hefty losses on Monday, led by a rise
in pharma group Novartis, but gains were expected to
be limited this month by concerns over the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
1.6 percent on Friday, bounced back to rise 0.7 percent to
1,169.77 points. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also advanced 0.7 percent to 2,602.78 points.
Novartis rose 1.8 percent to add the most points to the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, an increase which traders attributed to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch raising its rating on Novartis to
"neutral" from "underperform".
Traders said another reason for the rise in European equity
markets was investors buying stocks for relatively cheap prices
after the fall at the end of last week.
Many investors have kept a long-term bullish outlook on
equities, which are offering better returns than cash and bonds
and are expected to rise gradually over the course of 2013 as
the global economy recovers.
"We stay bullish on European equities despite regional macro
risks," Citi strategists wrote in a research note.
However, the outlook for European equities this month was
more cautious.
Worries over the euro zone's debt problems - which
resurfaced last month after inconclusive elections in Italy -
were heightened when Portugal's constitutional court rejected
some of the austerity measures introduced as a condition of the
country's bailout.
The political uncertainty in Lisbon caused Portugal's
benchmark PSI 20 equity index to underperform the gains
elsewhere in Europe, with the Lisbon market falling 1.1 percent.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said he had a
"short" position to bet on further falls on the European equity
markets in the coming weeks.
"I am expecting the European equity markets to consolidate
on worsening conditions," he said.
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths also
expected European equity markets to make little progress this
month.
He said the German DAX equity index could fall 3
percent in April, and that he would look to buy "puts" - options
used to bet on a market fall - and sell futures on any rallies.
UBS wrote in a research note that its clients had also
turned more cautious, following a solid start to 2013 during
which the FTSEurofirst 300 has risen about 3 percent so far.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has slipped back by around 1.6 percent
since the start of April, and UBS said its clients had changed
position to start selling off equity holdings in March.
"UBS clients were net sellers of equities during the month
of March. In fact, clients have been net selling for 4
consecutive weeks. This marks a shift from the first 2 months of
the year, during which UBS clients were net buyers of 7 of 8
weeks," wrote the UBS equity strategists.