UPDATE 1-Adecco Q4 earnings beat forecasts on European hiring
ZURICH, March 2 Adecco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and said it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.
LONDON, April 15 European shares fell on Monday, led lower by mining stocks after weaker-than-expected economic data from China - the world's top metals consumer - raised doubts over the pace of the global economic recovery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged lower by 0.2 percent to 1,179.87 points, although the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 2,635.25 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index - which houses major mining stocks - was the worst-performing European equity index as the weak Chinese first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data weighed on the sector.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said he would advise clients to use any rebound on mining stocks to sell them for a profit, rather than look to buy them if they fell.
"The long-term trends for the sector are still down," he said.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.