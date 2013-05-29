PARIS May 29 European shares fell early on Wednesday, with a blue-chip index slipping from a near-two year high hit in the previous session, although the recent rally was seen as intact.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,240.94 points. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.6 percent at 2,820.28 points, retreating from July 2011 levels hit on Tuesday.

"In terms of technical analysis, this week's surge means that we're in for another positive wave, at least until the end of next week," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"At that point, U.S. jobs data, which is the only clear barometre for the Fed's quantitative easing programme, will set the tone, and it will probably be time to book profit."

French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen dropped 4.5 percent, falling after a report saying the French automaker is considering a new capital increase after burning through 2.5 billion euros in cash in the past year.