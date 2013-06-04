* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.8 pct

* Trend seen upward if Euro STOXX 50 makes new high - Natixis

* STM leads gainers as CEO guides for strong growth in orders

* Weak U.S. data helped drove Wall Street to stronger close

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, June 4 European shares snapped a two-day losing streak on Tuesday, led by STMicroelectronics after it said full-year order growth would be healthy.

The chipmaker's shares rose 4.4 percent after chief executive Carlo Bozotti told Le Figaro newspaper it expects growth of 5 to 10 percent this year after a 5 percent increase in the first quarter.

The stock topped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , which was up 0.4 percent at 1,213.02 points at 0735 GMT, taking its cue from gains in U.S. and Japanese stocks after two negative sessions in Europe.

Wall Street recovered in late trade as some investors judged weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data earlier in the session could warrant keeping intact the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, which has been a key driver of an equity rally in the past year.

The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.8 percent at 2,769.83 points after closing at a three-weak low on Monday.

"With (positive) closes in the U.S. and Japan we'll try to recover today," said Ouri Mimran, a technical strategist at Natixis in Paris, who advised his clients to bet on a tactical rebound in Japan's Nikkei index.

"A break above yesterday's high (on the Euro STOXX 50) will give the bullish signal I'm expecting but I'd prefer to wait for a confirmation because the European close was quite weak yesterday."

He said the Euro STOXX 50 remained in a bullish medium-term trend as long as it kept above the 61.8 percent retracement of its April-to-May rally at 2,660 points.

The index has fallen 2.6 percent from a nearly two-year high hit in late May as investors fretted the Fed may taper its monetary stimulus programme.

Trading has become more volatile in the last couple of weeks, with key indexes recording drops and rebounds of more than 1 percent in a day, and the VSTOXX index of implied volatility hitting a 6-week high on Monday.

The VSTOXX, which measures the price of options on euro zone blue chips and is regarded as a gauge of investor fears of future swings, is down 3.1 percent on Tuesday.