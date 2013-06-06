LONDON, June 6 UK lender Barclays was
among the top fallers after a share placement as European
equities were expected to be volatile ahead of jobs data in the
U.S., a strong reading of which could drive markets lower.
Barclays fell 1.7 percent with traders citing
market speculation that Nomura had placed 84.5 million Barclays
shares on the market at 308.5 pence. Barclays' shares closed at
316.30 pence on Wednesday.
By 0706 GMT on Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 was
up 0.5 of a point at 1,193.27, having fallen nearly 10 percent
in the last nine days on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could
start tapering its stimulus measures earlier than expected in
the wake of recent strong economic data.
Traders are unwilling to be too bullish in the short-term
ahead of non farm payrolls in the U.S. on Friday and potentially
before the Fed policy committee delivers some clarity on its
quantitative easing programme at its meeting in two weeks' time.
"We have seen a pullback in equities on concerns that the
Fed may taper its QE program. A further pullback cannot be ruled
out, between 2-3 percent, but the market will tread water ahead
of the Non Farm payrolls Data this Friday," said Jawaid Afsar,
sales trader at SecurEquity.