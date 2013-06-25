LONDON, June 25 European shares rebounded on
Tuesday as trader talk of possible market calming moves in China
led some investors to cover their negative bets on equities, and
with technical charts offering some support to the market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8 percent
to 1,122.44 points at 0707 GMT, having shed 5.5 percent in the
previous three sessions on concerns about a money market squeeze
in China and expected curbing of U.S. economic stimulus
.
The index was taking its cue from a late recovery in Asian
shares outside Japan, with traders attributing the move to talk
Chinese monetary authorities may use a press conference later on
Tuesday to hint at new policy moves.
"We've just a bunch of client calls coming in with people
covering their shorts and it seems it's Asia doing it," said
Ishaq Siddiqi, strategist at ETX Capital.
Short sellers borrow a security and sell it, betting they
will be able to buy it back at a lower price before returning it
to the lender, pocketing the difference.