LONDON, June 28 European shares opened
marginally higher on Friday, with trading expected to be subdued
as investors avoid making large bets at the end of a volatile
quarter and ahead of more U.S. economic data.
By 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.44
points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,160.86, with the index on course to
suffer its first monthly loss in a year, despite having rallied
around 3 percent from Monday's lows.
"We are higher on window dressing for the
month/quarter/half-year end," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at
SecurEquity, said.
He said that having bounced off Monday's year lows, a hold
above the 200-day moving average could be enough to see indexes
push higher.
He targeted a return to the 6,400 level on Britain's FTSE
100 over the next few sessions after central bankers
globally sought to defuse concerns over slowing support for the
global economy.
Rising markets continued to benefit financials, with asset
manager Schroders, up 3.2 percent, the top gainer among
European shares, also aided by an upgrade from Exane BNP Paribas
to "outperform".
Heavyweight telecoms firm Vodafone rose too, up 0.7
percent,
The stock was helped by Deutsche Bank's upgrade to "buy" and
reports that John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, is sounding
out options for cable operator Charter Communications
to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable, which
analysts said could be good news for Vodafone as it potentially
means it will not be forced to raise its bid further for Kabel
Deutschland.