LONDON, Sept 13 European stocks edged lower on
Friday as investors took a breather after two weeks of solid
gains in anticipation of a tightening in U.S. monetary policy
starting from next week.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.3 percent
at 2,852.94 points, slipping away from a two-year high of
2,870.18. The broader FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.2 percent
to 1,245.04 points.
Better-than-expected economic data in Europe has helped
investors shrug off concerns about a likely reduction in the
Federal Reserve's asset purchases.
Credit Agricole's strategists said U.S. data out on Friday,
expected to show an increase in retail sales and consumer
sentiment, should underpin expectations the Fed will cut its
stimulus programme at a meeting on Sept. 17-18, putting risk
assets under pressure.
Adding to speculation about a change of tack at the Fed,
Japan's Nikkei newspaper said on Friday that U.S. President
Barack Obama will name former Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers as chairman of the Federal Reserve early as next week.
"Larry Summers is seen as less dovish than (current
chairman) Ben Bernanke but no-one really knows what he stands
for in terms of monetary policy," Michael Hewson, senior market
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"I think it's that uncertainty more than anything else that
is making investors nervous."
With the main indexes moving in a narrow range, investors
focused on acquisition activity. German healthcare group
Fresenius SE rose 4.6 percent as the firm bought 43
hospitals from Rhön-Klinikum.