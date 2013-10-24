European shares slip for 4th straight day as Aggreko, Casino sink
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
LONDON Oct 24 European shares bounced back towards five-year highs in early trading on Thursday, with a survey showing a pick-up in manufacturing activity in China cheering investors.
European miners gained 0.6 percent to feature among the top gainers after the flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers Index for China, the world's top metals consumer, rose to a seven-month high of 50.9 in October, above September's final reading of 50.2.
At 0702 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,283.05 points, moving back towards this week's five-year highs after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session.
After positive China manufacturing data, investors' focus will shift to German flash manufacturing PMI at 0728 GMT, which is expected to rise to 51.5 in October from 51.1 in the previous month. The euro zone's PMI numbers, due at 0758 GMT, are seen up to 51.4 this month from 51.1.
Norway's largest bank DNB, up 4 percent, was the top gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after reporting higher than expected net profits for the third quarter
Ericsson fell 5.6 percent, the top decliner, after the mobile telecom gear maker posted third-quarter operating profit below expectations and said sales were under pressure.
(Adds company news item, futures) March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday. * SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion). * DIRECT LINE: British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are
March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO/BOOKER: The hefty savings that can be made by reducing food waste are one of the factors behind Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($4.5 billion) takeover offer for wholesaler Booker, the British supermarket chain's chief executive says. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending as the impact of last year's Brexit vote pushe