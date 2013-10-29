LONDON Oct 29 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, weighed down by weak bank results which pushed back the
region's stock markets after an October rally that had seen key
indexes hit fresh highs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a 5-year high of 1,291.93 points last week, edged down 0.1
percent to 1,281.28 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also slipped 0.1 percent, to 3,018.65 points, while Germany's
DAX, which hit a record high of 9,017.95 points on
Monday, also declined 0.1 percent to 8,971.45 points.
Swiss bank UBS fell 5.7 percent to take the most
points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index after saying it would
defer a key earnings target by at least a year because of
temporary demands to hold extra capital, dampening
better-than-expected third quarter results that saw the bank
swing to profit.
Deutsche Bank also fell 2.4 percent after posting
a 98 percent drop in quarterly pre-tax profit.
"Across the board, results have been a mixed bag. It doesn't
look too great," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities, commenting on the European
third-quarter results season so far.