LONDON Oct 30 European shares edged higher
early on Wednesday, helped by some strong company earnings,
record highs on Wall Street and expectations the U.S. central
bank will delay trimming its stimulus for several months.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,290.12 points, just
below last week's peak of 1,291.93, the highest since 2008. The
index is up more than 13 percent so far this year.
Next rose 5 percent, the biggest gainer on the
FTSEurofirst 300, as Britain's second biggest clothing retailer
edged up its year profit guidance after posting third quarter
sales a touch above expectations.
The market got some support from the Wall Street, with the
Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ending at
life-time peaks on Tuesday after data supported the view that
the Fed will keep its bond buying programme intact in
Wednesday's policy announcement.
A majority of U.S. primary dealers said in a Reuters poll
that the recent government shutdown and standoff over raising
the U.S. debt ceiling had significantly impacted the likely
timing of stimulus reduction. The Fed is set to release a
statement at 1800 GMT after a two-day meeting.