* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct
* On track to snap a 4-week long trend of weekly gains
* SocGen's NFP models suggest equities overvalued
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 8 European equities fell on Friday,
weighed down by concerns that a strong U.S. economy may prompt
an earlier scaling back of stimulus as well as by a fresh run of
revenue disappointments, including from Richemont.
A decision by Standard & Poor's to cut France's sovereign
credit rating by one notch to AA from AA+ also weighed on
sentiment and knocked the French index CAC 40 lower.
Following stronger-than-expected U.S. third quarter gross
domestic product (GDP) numbers on Thursday, all eyes were on the
1330 GMT release of October non-farm payrolls report for clues
on whether the world's biggest economy is strong enough to
warrant a winding down of the Federal Reserve's equity-friendly
stimulus programme.
The consensus is for just 125,000 new jobs to be added.
According to Societe Generale's long-term fair value model, this
would be consistent with EuroSTOXX 50 at 2,742 points
and FTSE 100 at 6,527, suggesting that those
markets are, respectively, 10 and 4 percent overvalued.
However, a strong number is more likely to be taken as a
negative by equity markets than a weak one, given their reliance
on continued central bank stimulus.
"There could indeed be a positive surprise in today's
figures because we have seen strong ISM reports in the last
couple of days and that means that possibly the private sector
kept adding jobs at a quite decent rate. That could bring
forward a little bit the taper discussion from March, where the
consensus currently is," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity
strategy at Baader Bank.
"That would be a drag on equities because it will reduce the
incentive for investors to move from government bonds into
equities."
FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent at 1288.97 points by
0832 GMT, wiping out its gains for the week and threatening to
snap a four-week long run of weekly gains.
The French index was one of the worst performers, down 0.7
percent after the credit downgrade by Standard & Poor's.
"The S&P's decision reflects the worries over French growth,
and the sentiment that government action is not enough," said
Philippe Waechter, head of economic research at Natixis Asset
Management.
Individual stock fallers included luxury group Richemont,
which missed revenue expectations, and Telecom Italia,
whose new strategy and capital raising plans failed to convince
investors.
"Telecom Italia's 2013-2016 outlook didn't include the
'extraordinary' measures investors were after in our view,"
analysts at Barclays said in a note.
"Moreover, financial targets out to 2016E seem optimistic on
our estimates, while our forecasts imply the company falls short
of its 2016E adjusted net debt/EBTIDA target of 2.1 times."