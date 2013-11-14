(Adds dropped letter in Daiwa Capital (rpt Capital) Markets,
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct
* Stocks erase weekly loss as Yellen says stimulus still
needed
* Bouygues rallies after results
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 14 European shares rallied early on
Thursday, recouping all the ground they lost earlier this week,
after the Federal Reserve's incoming chair, Janet Yellen, eased
concerns that stimulus measures would start to be rolled back
this year.
Global stocks rallied after Yellen, in remarks released
ahead of her confirmation hearing later on Thursday, said the
Fed has "more work to do" to help the economy, indicating she
was in no hurry to start trimming the bank's bond-buying
programme, which has helped European stocks rise nearly 20
percent since it was announced in September 2012.
Investors have been weighing the positive impact of recent
strong U.S. data, including a much better-than-expected monthly
jobs report last week, against the prospect of a reduction of
the Fed's quantitative easing programme (QE), which has driven
investors out of safe haven bonds into riskier assets such as
stocks.
"At the moment the data are less important than what the
central banks tell you," said Grant Lewis, head of research at
Daiwa Capital Markets.
"QE by itself is not going to deliver enduring growth in
equity markets but to the extent that investors expect (it) to
lead to higher earnings and GDP growth, then the policy makers
aren't going to make a mistake in tightening too soon and
choking growth off."
Yellen's remarks set a more positive market backdrop for the
release of euro zone GDP figures at 1000 GMT, expected to show
the currency bloc contracted in the third quarter, albeit at a
slower pace than in the previous three months.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.9
percent at 0836 GMT, erasing losses suffered earlier in the
week, and the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 was up 1
percent at 3,050.18 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up about 17 percent since late June,
a rally mostly fuelled by central banks' massive liquidity
injections as well as by improvements in European economic data.
French conglomerate Bouygues topped gainers as it
rose 6 percent, with brokers highlighting a rise in the group's
third quarter (Q3) earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in
results released late on Wednesday.
"Q3 results were in line at top-line level but posted a very
strong EBIT beat, mainly thanks to better profitability at the
construction and Telecom businesses," analysts at UBS said in a
note.
"While we admit strong execution in 2013 and results above
our expectations we notice the outlook remains difficult for
macro and competitive reasons," they added, reiterating their
sell stance on the stock.
Volume on the shares was heavy at nearly 80 percent of its
full-day average for the past three months, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The stock, which is up 63 percent since November 2012, has
been heavily shorted, with 7.5 percent of its share capital out
on loan, equal to nearly a quarter of all shares available to be
borrowed, Markit data showed.
Short sellers borrow a security and sell it, betting they
will be able to buy it back at a lower price before returning it
to the lender, pocketing the difference.