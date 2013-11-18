LONDON Nov 18 European shares edged lower early
on Monday, with investors taking some money off the table after
six straight weeks of gains and looking for fresh catalysts to
push the market back towards recent five-year highs.
Macroeconomic events such as the release of German sentiment
data on Tuesday and the minutes on Wednesday from the Federal
Reserve's October policy meeting, which could provide hints
about when the Fed is likely to start trimming stimulus, could
set the market's near-term direction.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent at 1,296.19 points after rising 0.2 percent last
week. The index has risen more than 14 percent this year.
Sonova, the world's largest hearing aid maker,
surged 5 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300's gainers' list
after raising its full-year guidance and reporting a more than
10 percent jump in first-half profit.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 94 percent of
the firms on the STOXX Europe 600 have posted results
so far, of which 49 percent have missed earnings forecasts and
62 percent have missed revenue predictions.