LONDON Nov 22 European shares opened higher on
Friday, lifted by Swiss drugmaker Novartis after a $5
billion share buyback announcement, with sentiment also
supported by rallies in U.S. and Japanese shares overnight.
Shares in Novartis rose 1.3 percent after the company said
it would allocate capital to a strong and growing dividend, bolt
on buys and a $5 billion share buyback to take place over two
years.
They were the single largest contributor to the FTSEurofirst
300 index, which was up 0.2 percent at 1,298.67 points
at 0806 GMT.
The U.S. Dow Jones index closed above the psychologically
key 16,000 points level for the first time on Thursday and
Japanese stocks scaled six-month peaks after U.S. economic data
pointed to a slowly improving labour market and subdued
inflation.
Adding to the positive market sentiment, James Bullard,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and a voting
member of the FOMC, said late on Thursday that the inflation
data gives the central bank some leeway to keep the
accommodative policy, which has helped European equities rise
nearly 20 percent since September 2012.
With no major European or U.S. companies due to report on
Friday, investors were likely to focus on Germany's Ifo business
morale index, due to be published at 0900 GMT and expected to
rise to 107.7 points after a fall in the previous month.