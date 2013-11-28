LONDON Nov 28 European shares steadied in early
trade on Thursday, with investors refraining from placing strong
bets due to a U.S. holiday that could keep volumes in check
during the rest of the week.
Germany's DAX index rose 0.2 percent to a new
record high, building on the previous day's gains following a
coalition deal in the country. However, the index could face
some technical selling pressure in the coming sessions.
"There is a strong uptrend. Nevertheless, given the
extremely overbought readings on the longer-term technical
indicators, there is scope for a pullback in the near-term,"
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said,
referring to the DAX.
The DAX's 14-day relative strength index surged to 77.9, the
highest since May. A level above 70 is seen "overbought" and
often leads to a pullback.
At 0807 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.1 percent at 1,302.23 points, and remained on
track to post its third straight month of gains. The index, up
nearly 15 percent this year, has risen in 16 out of the past 18
months and climbed to a five-year high in early November.
U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday and will finish early at 1800 GMT on Friday.