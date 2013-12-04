LONDON Dec 4 European shares edged higher in early trading on Wednesday, with a sharp decline in the previous session to a six-week closing low prompting investors to look for bargains.

Gains were likely to be limited ahead of a raft of data that could provide hints about the likely timing of the U.S. central bank's move to trim its programme of bond-buying stimulus.

At 0809 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,282.49 points after slipping 1.5 percent on Tuesday to its lowest closing since Oct. 23.

Focus will be on U.S. numbers including ADP employment report for November at 1315 GMT and both ISM non-manufacturing index and new homes sales for September and October at 1500 GMT. Investors will scrutinise these numbers for clues about Friday's widely-watched non-farm U.S. payrolls data.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to announce its decision on interest rates and any change in its bond buying operations on December 18 after a two-day meeting.

Bank of Ireland fell 2.7 percent after saying it plans to raise 580 million euros ($788 million) of equity as part of a deal to repay 1.8 billion euros of state-owned preference shares.