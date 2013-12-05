LONDON Dec 5 European shares fell for a fourth
straight day to trade near a seven-week low early on Thursday,
with investors taking some money off the table before central
bank rate decisions and Friday's crucial U.S. jobs data.
Although the Bank of England and the European Central Bank
are likely to hold off any fresh policy action later in the day,
the ECB's new economic forecasts will be in focus for signs of
prolonged price weakness that could lead it to act again next
year.
The ECB surprised markets last month with a cut in rates to
a new record low. With inflation running far below its target,
analysts are looking to the new projections for clues about
whether the ECB could yet take further policy measures to
support the euro zone's weak economic recovery.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,269.08 points after slipping to a seven-week
low in the previous session.
Investors also stayed cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs
data, with better-than-expected reading of the ADP National
Employment Report on private-sector jobs on Wednesday raising
expectations that non-farm jobs numbers will also surprise on
the positive side.
A further improvement in the labour market could prompt the
U.S. central bank to trim its stimulus sooner than previously
expected, a negative scenario for equities.