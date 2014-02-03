LONDON Feb 3 European stocks edged higher on
Monday, led by low-cost airline Ryanair after an upbeat
quarterly update, although weak results in the banking sector
and ongoing jitters in emerging markets kept a lid on investor
appetite.
Shares in Ryanair, up 6.1 percent at 0808 GMT, were the top
risers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index after
the company said price weakness is easing and affirmed its
full-year profit guidance.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer and British lender
Lloyds Banking Group, however, each fell around 2.6
percent after the former missed full-year profit targets and the
latter announced fresh provisions for claims and said it plans
to resume dividend payments later than some in the market had
expected.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at
1,296.06 points, having fallen in six of the past eight
sessions.
The index fell 1.9 percent in January in its first monthly
fall since August, as investors worried about the effect of
slower growth in China and other emerging markets, reduced U.S.
monetary stimulus and, last week, signs of a new slowdown in
euro zone inflation.
Manufacturing PMI data from Europe's largest economies, due
to be published shortly after the market open, was set to be
scrutinised for clues about the state of the region's recovery,
a key driver in the Euro STOXX 50's 18 percent rally in 2013.