LONDON, March 25 European stocks edged higher on
Tuesday, led by British-listed airline EasyJet after a
outlook upgrade, although gains were kept in check by
expectations of tepid data from Germany.
The British budget airline, up 3.7 percent, upgraded its
first-half outlook, saying it now expected a first-half loss
similar to last year's level as it kept a lid on costs.
The stock was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index, which was up 0.3 percent at 1,297.98 points
at 0802 GMT, taking its cue from a late recovery on Wall Street.
Some traders and analysts said gains could be limited on
Tuesday if Germany's closely watched Ifo business morale index,
due to be published at 0900 GMT, disappoints, mirroring
lower-than-expected German PMI data on Monday.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)